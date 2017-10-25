Small, midcap indices hit new highs as investors bet big

Investor appetite for small and midcap stocks continues to be strong. Scrips like Ametek Auto, Saint Gobain, Prozone, VSSL and JMT Auto have gained in the range of 18-38 per cent over the past three weeks, helping the S&P BSE smallcap index register a new high of 17,245 points intra-day on Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, about 30 stocks that form a part of the smallcap index, including Finolex Industries, IFB Agro Industries, Bajaj Electricals NOCIL and KSB Pumps, have hit new highs.

Eight midcap stocks, including Havells India, Tata Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing, Petronet LNG and Ashok Leyland, hit record highs.

“Midcap and smallcap stocks are doing relatively well even after the recent turmoil, though the sectors and individual stock performance keep changing. The valuations of these segments are at historical highs, but it is difficult to predict whether it is normal. We expect the midcap stocks to outperform the frontline stocks,” says Kunj Bansal, ED & CIO (equities), Centrum Wealth Management.

The midcap index touched its all-time high of 16,207 points during intra-day trade on Tuesday, before closing at 16,181 points, up 0.21 per cent.

Both the indices have made strong recovery after the recent turmoil. The S&P BSE midcap index has gained 6.5 per cent from its low-level hit on September 27. The S&P BSE smallcap index has jumped 8.8 per cent during the same period, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which rose 4.6 per cent. Year to date, the BSE smallcap index has gained 42 per cent, while the BSE midcap index surged 34.5 per cent, beating benchmark indices like Nifty and Sensex, which gained 22 per cent during the same period.

According to analysts, institutional participation in smaller companies is growing, especially from domestic institutional investors like mutual funds.

The market capitalisation of small and midcap segment is growing, adding to the liquidity in the counter.

At present, the BSE smallcap index contributes 18 per cent to the total market cap, growing from 16.68 per cent in March 2016.

The BSE smallcap index is trading at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 19.23, based on FY19 earnings, higher than its three-year average PE ratio of 15.90, while BSE midcap is trading at 21.62 one-year forward PE.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said “As an important valuation parameter, price/earnings of midcaps are looking very dear, due to increased demand from domestic investors in spite of lower earnings growth due to disruptive developments.”