SLCM to widen ops in SE Asia; eyes Africa

SLCM, the post-harvest agri-logistics and agri-financing company, is expanding its presence to southeast Asian countries like Cambodia and Vietnam and is exploring some of the African nations.

Cambodia will be the second overseas market after Myanmar for SLCM to enter. It is currently studying the regulatory system and the eco-system in the country. “We have a stable business model and it won’t take much time to start operations in a new market. Our supply chain management tool, Agri Reach helps us replicate the model with ease. However, when we go outside we need to study the market and that takes time,” said Sandeep Sabharwal, CEO, SLCM Group.

Vietnam too is on the radar. Besides, SLCM is considering markets like Malawi, Tanzania and Ethiopia in Africa.

SLCM made its first overseas venture in 2014 in Myanmar. SLCM is the only company in Myanmar to provide warehouse management and collateral management services. It is managing a network of 68 Industrial Zones and 15.53 million sq. ft. of area to handle 259 commodities and throughput of 7.17 million tonnes. It is providing collateral assistance of $3.57 million through Agri Reach and has disbursed $25.75 million as collateral financing.

“We entered Myanmar after three years of research about the market, policy and regulatory framework. Most of the developing countries have a similar eco-system. Further we have been working in different states within the country and each state is a different market,’ he said.

In India, SCLM manages 1,578 warehouses and 19 cold storages with a total space of 26.39 million sq ft and throughput of 488.92 million tonnes. The firm recently raised around Rs 130 crore from Incofin Investment Management of Belgium and ResponsAbility Investments of Switzerland.