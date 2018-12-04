Singhi new president of CMA
The Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) has elected Dalmia Cement (Bharat) managing director and CEO Mahendra Singhi as its new President.

Singhi takes over from the outgoing President Shailendra Chouksey, the CMA said in a statement.

“India is on the cusp of great growth and infrastructure development. The Indian cement industry is at a significant moment of its history and I look forward to leading the association towards a sustainable global future,” Singhi said.

Singhi has earlier served as President of Rajasthan Manufacturers Association.

He also led Shree Cement before joining the Dalmia Bharat group. 

