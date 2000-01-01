Short-term structure is bearish

The market ended in the red in a trading session that saw low key volatility on negative global cues with trade war fears escalating. The S&P BSE The Sensex fell 73.88 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 35,548.26. The Nifty 50 fell 17.85 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 10,799.85. Selling in the Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices continued with the BSE Mid-Cap Index down 0.18 per cent and the BSE Small-Cap Index down 0.77 per cent. The market breadth was weak with 1,737 stocks declining against 901 gaining on the BSE.

Technical view

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, senior technical analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said: “The Nifty opened higher and was trading sideways thro-ughout. However, in the last trading hour, the index witnessed selling pressure and ended the day on a negative note. On the way up, the index has failed to break above gap area formed on the hourly chart. Therefore, in the near term 10,834–10,850, that is gap area, will be a crucial resistance on the way up. On the way down, an immediate support is at 10,755. Once the index breaks the low of 10,755, it can drift lower towards 10,700 and subsequently towards 10,552 in the near term. Overall, the short term chart structure is bearish as long as it index doesn’t get close above 10,930.”

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking said: “Since last couple of trading sessions, index made several attempts to go past Thursday’s high of 10,834; but every attempt is getting sold into. One needs to keep tracking how index behaves around it. Only a sustainable move beyond this would bring back some optimism in the market to eventually move towards the major resistance zone of 10,900-10,920. On the flip side, 10,755–10,700 remains to be a crucial support zone. Unless we see any decisive breakout from the recent range on either side, the lethargic movement continues in the market.

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, "Market remain range bound with a negative bias due to weak global cues amid concerns of US–China trade tensions. Mid and Small caps underperformed while metal stocks slid the most on rising supply concerns and fall in price. Crude price is gradually consolidating while investors are awaiting Opec & Russia meeting this week, to decide on relaxation of supply cuts."

—Ravi Ranjan Prasad