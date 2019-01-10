Shell acquires 26% stake in Hazira LNG

Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of French oil major Total SA’s 26 per cent stake in the company that operates 5 million tonnes per annum-Hazira LNG terminal in Gujarat. “This brings Shell’s equity interest in the venture to 100 per cent,” the company said. It, however, did not reveal the deal size.

Shell had in August 2018 announced plans to buy Total’s stake in Hazira LNG and Port venture which comprises of two companies - Hazira LNG that operates an LNG regasification terminal in Gujarat and Hazira Port, which manages a direct berthing multi-cargo port at Hazira.

“Shell Gas BV, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, announced today (Wednesday) that it has completed acquisition of 26 per cent equity interest in the Hazira LNG and Port venture in India from Total Gaz Electricité Holdings France (Total),” the statement said.

The move allows Shell to build an integrated gas value chain -- supply from its global LNG portfolio, regasification at the Hazira facility, and downstream customer sales. “It further enables Shell to contribute towards India's long-term need for more and cleaner energy solutions,” it said.