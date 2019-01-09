Sharp drop in Inflows to Equity MFs

Inflows into equity mutual funds saw a sharp drop in December to Rs 6,606 crore with high volatility in the equity market. The December inflows were much lower than November’s Rs 8,414 crore and almost Rs 10,000 crore less from the year-ago period, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed. In December 2017 inflows into equity mutual funds and ELSS schemes came to Rs 16,087 crore.

Volatility was high in December with the Sensex moving in the range of 34,426.29 and 36,554.99 during the month.

For the whole of 2018 the inflows into equity mutual funds, including ELSS, totalled Rs 88,822 crore against Rs 132,754 crore in 2017.

However, a big inflow into the ETF category by Rs 10,878 crore made up for the big drop in equity mutual fund inflows on account of CPSE ETF public offer subscriptions. The total mutual fund industry asset dropped to Rs 22.86 lakh crore in December from Rs 24.03 lakh crore in November on account of big outflow from debt mutual fund category.

Liquid/money market funds saw an outflow of Rs 1,48,906 crore on account of corporate redemptions ahead of the third quarter financial results to show the amount in their balance sheet. Income funds also saw outflow of Rs 3,407 crore.

NS Venkatesh, CEO, Amfi said, “Continued upward trend in retail AUM and monthly SIP contributions ....reflect strong adherence to disciplined investment behaviour from the retail investor fraternity.”

As per Amfi data, the equity mutual funds category excluding arbitrage funds saw an inflow of Rs 5,765 crore compred to Rs 7,579 crore in the previous month while equity linked savings schemes (ELSS) saw an inflow of Rs 841 crore as against Rs 835 crore in the previous month.

Arbitrage funds saw outflow of Rs 2,164 crore as against inflow of Rs 2,376 crore in November.