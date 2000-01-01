Sharp dips could weaken market

The market began the week on a promising note and gained on the first trading day. Alas! That was it. They fell on the remaining three trading days and closed with losses for the week. The Sensex lost 476.14 points, or 1.34 per cent, to close at 34,981.02 points. The Nifty lost 155.45 points, or 1.46 per cent, to close at 10,526.75 points. Broader indices too saw losses of between 1.14 per cent and 1.27 per cent on the BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500.

The Dow Jones lost 1,127.27 points, or 4.44 per cent, to close at 24,285.95 points. On a year-to-date basis, the Dow Jones is now down 1.75 per cent. This week sees the summit between China and the USA and markets are keeping their fingers crossed on the possible outcome.

The rupee gained significant ground on the back of crude falling. Oil has fallen below the 60-dollar mark which is a one-year low. The rupee gained 1.74 per cent to close at Rs 70.67.

Apple the i-Phone maker, currently one of the most prized companies in the Dow Jones, has had a price range of $150.24-233.47. The high was made as recently as about a month ago and the share is currently trading at 172.29. The share has lost over $61 within a month and this is close to 30 per cent. This share is of a company which sells products, telephones, computers and watches. A company like this with so much of respect not just in the US but globally, falling means some serious issues are there which probably most people are not aware of. This company is not in isolation and there are more examples as well. The point I am making here is that the trade war is hurting all countries. It’s not just China, and therefore markets are worried.

For India, the fall in crude prices, and the rupee-dollar value appreciating are of great help. The election results will come out and at worst there would be a knee-jerk reaction, which would be short lived. The case of Apple and some other companies indicates that there are more issues which are fundamental in nature and are affecting the markets. How long this would last is hazardous to guess. The recent losses suffered by the Republicans is a fallout of the problems being faced by common American citizens.

This ahead will see the November futures expire on Thursday. The Nifty’s current value of 10,526.75 points means that the bulls have a lead of 401.85 points, or 3.97 per cent. It is enough for the current moment and gives the bulls the leeway to pull this series through. They can afford to lose a hundred points daily and still survive. Incidentally, in the previous week they lost on three of the four trading days and were able to contain the looses at 155 points. This time around they have four trading days and 400 points to defend. Should be doable.

The next tranche or follow on offer of the CPSE ETF opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 27. The issue size is Rs 8,000 crore and has a green shoe option of Rs 6,000 crore. There is a discount of 4.5 per cent for all investors. Further, the composition of the ETF has been tweaked to include construction and renewable energy for the first time. With low valuations and reduced interest in PSU shares, this offer looks attractive.

The market will continue to be volatile and take cues from overseas markets, particularly the Dow Jones this week. The strategy of buying on dips is being reviewed as any sharp dip from here could make the market vulnerable and weak. We would then have to allow the market to find its base and consolidate at lower levels. The new strategy would be selling on rallies and wait for buying opportunities. Secondly, with expiry due, there could be roll-over pressure on Thursday. Trade cautiously.

(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)