Sensex zooms 212 pts, Nifty tops 10,600
By  
PTI
  , Thursday, 26 April 2018
City: 
Mumbai

The BSE Sensex rebounded by over 212 points today to end at a nearly three-month high of 34,713.60 on buying by domestic investors in FMCG, IT, banking and consumer durables stocks amid a strengthening rupee.

Covering up of pending short positions by speculators on expiry of the April derivatives contracts and encouraging earnings by Yes Bank added to the momentum, brokers said.

Yes Bank was the top performer in the Sensex pack, surging 8.26 per cent, after the private lender reported a 29 per cent rise in its net profit (standalone) at Rs 1179.40 crore for the March quarter.

The BSE 30-share Sensex took off on a positive note at 34,532.95 and advanced to the day's high of 34,747.97 before ending at 34,713.60, up 212.33 points, or 0.62 per cent. 

This is its highest closing since February 5, when it had finished at 34,757.16.

The 50-issue NSE Nifty ended at 10,617.80, up 47.25 points, or 0.45 per cent, after shuttling between 10,628.40 and 10,559.65.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 435.98 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold to the tune of of Rs 304.79 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Globally, there was a mixed trend in Asia and a higher opening in Europe as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street calm concerns over the surge in US bond yields.

More From Companies and Markets
Nifty forms bearish candle

The market witnessed some profit booking after the recent gains. Both Sensex and Nifty ended lower amidst weakness in global stock markets.

New Nifty index to track equity savings funds

The NSE’s index services subsidiary, India Index Services & Products (IISL), has on Wednesday launched the Nifty Equity Savings Index.

Wipro Q4 net falls over 20% to Rs 1,800 cr

Belying market expectations, Wipro, India's third largest software services firm,  on Wednesday posted a more than 20 per cent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 1,800.8 crore for the Ma

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers to merge

Bharti Infratel has drawn up an agreement to merge with privately held Indus Towers to create the world’s second largest telecom tower company with an estimated equity value of $14.6 billion.