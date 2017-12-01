Sensex dip 453 pts on fiscal deficit fears, F&O expiry

Stocks went into a tailspin on Thursday, with benchmark Sensex suffering its biggest single-day fall in one year, after growing fiscal deficit concerns triggered a flight to safety among investors.
While the BSE Sensex plunged over 453 points to close at 33,149.35, the broader Nifty finished below the key 10,300-mark. Investors’ wealth as measured by market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms declined by over Rs 1.06 lakh crore.
Along with weak domestic macros, future & options expiry and strong US gross domestic product (GDP) data stoked fears of foreign equity investors leaving Indian shores quickly.
Institutional investors jumped in to trade on Thursday after staying on the sidelines for several days with foreign portfolio investors selling Rs 1,500.76 crore stocks. Cash-rich domestic institutional investors were net buyers at Rs 1,202.57 crore, as per the provisional data.
But a reversal is expected on Friday with domestic GDP data for Q2 (July-September), released after the market hours, showing 6.3 per cent growth against 5.7 per cent for Q1 (April-June).
Anita Gandhi, whole-time director, Arihant Capital Markets, said, “the Nifty and the Sensex went through strong selling with weak fiscal deficit data, disappointing investors over Indian macros. Strong US GDP of 3.3 per cent for the June-September quarter also led to concerns relating to continuation of selling by FPIs/FIIs in the Indian market.
Fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 per cent of the 2017-18 budget estimate, mainly due to lower revenue realisation and rise in expenditure. “Derivatives expiry added to the selling pressure in the market,” Gandhi said.
Kunj Bansal, executive director & CIO at Equity, Centrum Wealth Management, said, “The first Indian data release in the form of fiscal deficit numbers was unsupportive for the market with the 7-month figure coming in at about 96 per cent of the government estimates for 2017-18. It was up substantially from the 79 per cent, which came in at the same time last year. “Equities reacted far more than bonds to the news,” Bansal said.
Bank stocks caused the maximum damage to the indices as it comprises the index heavyweights and is heavily loaded in the F&O basket as well. While the NSE Nifty bank index declined 1.80 per cent, the BSE Bankex fell 1.88 per cent.