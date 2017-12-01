Sensex dip 453 pts on fiscal deficit fears, F&O expiry

Stocks went into a tailspin on Thursday, with benchma­rk Sensex suffering its big­g­est single-day fall in one year, after growing fiscal deficit concerns triggered a flight to safety among investors.

While the BSE Sensex plunged over 453 points to cl­ose at 33,149.35, the br­o­a­der Nifty finished below the key 10,300-mark. Investors’ wealth as measured by market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms declined by over Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

Along with weak domestic macros, future & options expiry and strong US gross domestic product (GDP) data stoked fears of foreign equity investors leaving Indian shores quickly.

Institutional investors ju­m­ped in to trade on Thursday after staying on the sidelines for several days with fo­reign portfolio investors se­lling Rs 1,500.76 crore sto­c­ks. Cash-rich domestic institutional investors were net buyers at Rs 1,202.57 crore, as per the provisional data.

But a reversal is expected on Friday with domestic GDP data for Q2 (July-September), released after the market hours, showing 6.3 per cent growth against 5.7 per cent for Q1 (April-June).

Anita Gandhi, whole-time director, Arihant Capital Markets, said, “the Nifty and the Sensex went thro­u­gh strong selling with weak fiscal deficit data, disappo­i­n­t­ing investors over Indian ma­cros. Strong US GDP of 3.3 per cent for the June-Se­p­tember quarter also led to concerns relating to continuation of selling by FPIs/FIIs in the Indian market.

Fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 per cent of the 2017-18 budget estimate, mainly due to lo­w­er revenue realisation and rise in expenditure. “Derivatives expiry added to the selling pr­essure in the market,” Gandhi said.

Kunj Bansal, executive di­r­ector & CIO at Equity, Centrum Wealth Management, said, “The first Indian data release in the form of fiscal deficit numbers was unsupportive for the market with the 7-month figure co­ming in at about 96 per cent of the government estimates for 2017-18. It was up subst­antially from the 79 per cent, which came in at the same time last year. “Equities reacted far more than bonds to the news,” Bansal said.

Bank stocks caused the ma­ximum damage to the ind­i­ces as it comprises the in­dex heavywe­i­g­h­ts and is he­avily loaded in the F&O basket as well. Wh­ile the NSE Nifty bank index declined 1.80 per cent, the BSE Bankex fell 1.88 per cent.