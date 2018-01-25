Sensex at 36K, but India not hottest mkt

If you think the Indian markets are hot button right now, think again. The universe of global markets is seeing major action elsewhere. Latest data from fund tracker EPFR Global reveals that emerging markets have seen gangbusters inflows of $40 billion in the New Year when the frenzy picked up. Surprisingly, in the super cycle, nearly all major assets classes are following a unidirectional path — equities, oil and commodities.

India strangely is not the first among equals, contrary to popular perception. Reuters data shows that Indian equity markets have given a 5.25 per cent return since January 1 which is only good enough to place it at number 17 in terms of returns. There are three countries that have already given double-digit return, nearly twice that of India, including Pakistan and Argentina.

Argentina has given the highest return at 12.73 per cent; this follows a 77 per cent return in 2017. The election of president Mauricio Macri in late 2015 has acted as a catalyst. The second country on the list with a double-digit return is Pakistan, which is witnessing unusual calm on the political front. It also helped that the country was upgraded to MSCI’s Emerging Market list in the previous year. Hong Kong with a 10.07 per cent run has been helped by inflows from China and European market as Asian markets.

However, in terms of valuation judged by historical price to earnings (PE) basis, Indian markets are close to the top. Argentina with a PE of 65.68 is by far the costliest market in the world. This is followed by the USA at 26.41 and India at 24.24. So, while we may be congratulating ourselves for being one of the top markets in the world, the reality is far removed from that assumption. With corporate earnings growing at a fair clip of around 20-22 per cent, the government alive to reforms, there may well be more upside left.