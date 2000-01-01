Scrap gold sales fall 33% in FY18

Scrap gold sales fell 33 per cent in FY18 as the quantum of collateralised gold auctioned by gold loan companies came down, according to precious metals agency GFMS.

Scrap sales last year declined 33 per cent year-on-year to 87.7 tonnes.

The quantum of scrap sales in the past few years were going up as the auction of collaterlised gold was increasing. In FY17, the scrap sales stood at 131 tonnes.

Customers were seen abandoning their gold when its prices fell in 2012. The value of gold pledged fell below the outstanding loan amount as gold loan companies were providing loan-to-value as high as 80 per cent. In 2012, the scrap gold sales went up to 113 tonnes from 58 tonnes in the previous year. In 2013 also, the scrap gold sales was high at 100 tonnes.

With the prices stabilising and gold loan companies bringing down LTV to 60-65 per cent, incidence of abandoning of pledged gold has come down substantially. In FY18, gold prices made some gains and the outlook for the metal also has become positive.

This has given confidence to gold loan companies and they are less keen on auctioning gold. They are providing more time to customers to pay back the loan and retrieve the gold. Further, they are now insisting on regular interest payments. This prevents the outstanding loan amount from getting accumulated to a huge amount.

“Auctioning has come down. The reporting of non-performing assets has changed as RBI has shortened the duration to classify NPA from six months to three months. Because of this, we may have reported a higher share of NPA. But, customers are retrieving their gold and we too are going slow on auctions,” said K R Bijimon, CGM, Muthoot Group.

"For us both net NPA as well as auctions have come down as the gold price are looking firm," said Kapil Krishan, CFO, Manappuram Finance.

According to Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst-precious metals demand, GFMS, South Asia and UAE, unaccounted money in the form of demonetised currencies also were used to payback gold loans and this too saw lesser defaults in the subsequent months.