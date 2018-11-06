SBI returns to profit after 3 quarters of heavy losses

After three quarters of continuous losses, a massive one-time gain and better asset quality helped the SBI report a consolidated net profit of Rs 576 crore for the September quarter, down 69 per cent y-o-y.

The country’s largest lender had posted a Rs 4,875.85 crore net loss in the previous quarter.

At the standalone level, net income fell 40 per cent to Rs 944.9 crore from Rs 1,581.55 crore on the back of better asset quality. A higher tax outgo of Rs 868 crore also led to a lower bottomline. The numbers would have been bad, had it not been for the one-time income of Rs 5,436 crore on part stake sale in SBI Life during the quarter.

For the lender, this comes as a big breather having been in the red for the past three quarters. In the June quarter, the bank made a loss of Rs 4,876 crore and also in the March quarter when it had reported its biggest-ever net loss of Rs 7,718 crore.

Investors lapped up the numbers as they were expecting heavy losses this time around as well. The SBI counter, which remained in the green throughout the day, closed with a gain of 3.45 per cent on the BSE at Rs 295.30, after scaling Rs 299.90 post-results, while on the NSE it was the best performer hitting Rs 300. Against this, the indices closed in the red with marginal loses in a choppy trade.

The management guided towards better days ahead as it expects credit cost or provisioning to continue to improve as the quality of its assets gets better. The bank is also hopeful of clocking better credit sales and further improving the margin.

The State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters that the bank does not have an issue with its exposure to the troubled IL&FS group, which is only a little over Rs 4,250 crore -- to the group’s a dozen or so special purpose vehicles, of which only one account is an NPA and has accordingly made a provision of Rs 56 crore. Of the total Rs 4,000 crore are to 12-14 SPVs and Rs 250 crore is the holding company.

Total consolidated income rose to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 74,948.51 crore a year ago, and standalone income rose to Rs 66,607.98 crore from Rs 65,429.63 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to 9.95 per cent from 9.83 per cent a year ago, while net NPAs improved to 4.53 per cent from 4.84 per cent. But, this is better than the June quarter performance when GNPA stood at 10.69 per cent.

In absolute terms the lender, which controls a little over 22 per cent of the system, reported net NPAs of Rs 94,810 crore down from Rs 99,263.3 reported in June quarter. In absolute, gross NPAs came in at Rs 2.05 lakh crore down from Rs 2.12 lakh crore in the previous quarter.

However, at Rs 10,888 crore, fresh slippages were better than anticipated and down from Rs 14,349 crore in the June quarter or down 159 basis points (bps). This had the bank making lower provision at Rs 10,381.31 crore, against Rs 16,842.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Provision coverage ratio improved by 655 basis points from 47.40 per cent as on September 2017 to 53.95 per cent as on September 2018, improved by 57 basis points sequentially.

Provision coverage ratio (including Advance Under Collection Account -- AUCA) improved by 563 basis points from 65.11 per cent to 70.74 per cent, up 149 basis points sequentially, and the provision coverage ratio on NCLT List 1 and List 2 accounts stood at 64 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively. The bank said it still has Rs 20,359 crore of assets in the watch-list, which is down from Rs 22,289 crore in the previous quarter.

The core net interest income (NII) rose to Rs 20,905.7 crore from Rs 18,585.9 crore. Domestic credit grew 11.11 per cent from Rs 16,00,546 crore to Rs 17,78,321 crore, while deposits grew 7.02 per cent from Rs 26,23,180 crore to Rs 28,07,420 crore. Net interest margin (domestic) increased by 29 bps from 2.59 per cent to 2.88 per cent. However, it declined by 7 bps sequentially due to interest income booked on NCLT resolutions in Q1. The bank said its average cost of deposits declined by 32 bps from 5.42 per cent to 5.10 per cent.