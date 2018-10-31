SBI halves ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 20k for some card holders
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 31 October 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The country’s largest lender, SBI has halved the daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs for certain debit-card holders to Rs 20,000 from Wednesday. The withdrawal limit has been curtailed on Classic and Maestro debit cards, held by a large number of the bank customers.

However, customers with other variants of SBI debit card can continue to enjoy higher daily withdrawal from ATMs.

As per a senior SBI official, the average cash withdrawal from ATMs per card is less than Rs 20,000 and the move will help in checking frauds and promote digital transaction.

About a month ago, the State Bank of India (SBI) had alerted its customers holding Classic and Maestro debit cards regarding reduction of cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 a day from ATM starting October 31.

The SBI had put out the following message on its website: Daily cash withdrawal limit for Classic and Maestro debit cards has been reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from October 31. If you require higher daily cash withdrawal limit, please apply for a higher card variant.

“We analysed all the ATM transactions and we found that most of them are less than Rs 20,000 a day. In case of frauds reported to us, we found that in all such cases withdrawals of Rs 40,000 (the maximum) have happened. So, this is basically to protect the customers and secondly, we want that more digital transactions should happen,” SBI managing director PK Gupta had said.

More From Companies and Markets
Support levels would be defended

The market ended with modest losses after choppy trading, with the Sensex closing 176 points, or 0.52 per cent lower while the Nifty shed 52 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 10,198.

Muhurat picks for Samvat 2075

Though the equity market has corrected by more than 10 per cent from the all time highs made recently, the country’s business environment is running strong and companies are expected to deliver rob

Govt eyes Rs 5,000 cr from CIL stake sale

The government will on Wednesday launch an OFS programme to sell 3 per cent stake in PSU major Coal India at a floor price of Rs 266 a share, which is expected to fetch about Rs 5,000 crore to the

Nominees’ role in IL&FS under lens

The government has turned its lens on the lapses of nominee directors on the board of crisis-hit IL&FS.