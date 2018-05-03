Rupee may hit Rs 68-70/$1 by fiscal-end

Strengthening dollar, pressure on India to enhance currency flexibility and easing in foreign exchange reserves may push the rupee towards 68-70/$1 by the end of current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, experts said.

"Tightening global financial conditions and persistent global trade restrictions could impinge upon financial flows into emerging markets, including India. For the Indian market, volatility can emanate from forex, interest rates, and then subsequently to equities. We maintain our rupee/dollar target at 68-70/$1 by the end of FY19," Emkay Global said in a note on Monday. The Dollar Index having declined by 11 per cent over the past two years, the ground is set for the dollar to appreciate on policy normalisation by the US Federal Reserve by hiking rates aggressively in 2018.

"Gains in US labour markets, reflected in 17-year low unemployment rate of 4.1 per cent, faster growth in wages, and rise in import price inflation are expected to justify steeper-than expected rise in the Fed rate," said Dhananjay Sinha, economist at Emkay Global.

Also, gradual tapering of the US Fed balance sheet and rising US treasury yields are factors that might adversely affect portfolio flows into emerging markets like India, leading to pressure on the rupee.

Radhika Rao, India economist at DBS Group Research, also sees India feeling the heat if the US Fed hastens its rate hiking cycle.

So far in 2018, the rupee has depreciated 4 per cent against the dollar, emerging as the region’s worst performer.

"The mood in government bond markets has also been pessimistic as currency volatility has weighed on carry appetite. Against this backdrop of heightened market volatility, policymakers face the pressure to step up defence," Rao said.

A recent IMF study showed that 75 per cent portfolio flows into all emerging markets are mainly due to the Fed’s balance sheet expansion along with its ultra-low interest rate. But now, with the chances of aggressive rate hike, overseas fund inflows into emerging markets like India will gradually falter. In a bid to calm investors’ sentiment and address financing fears, the Reserve Bank of India has taken measures to boost inflows by raising FPI debt limit to 5.5 per cent by end of FY2019 and to 6 per cent by end of FY2020. Earlier, India’s soaring excess foreign exchange reserves was attributed to large portfolio inflows, decline in crude oil prices, and low US interest rates, which created a positive financial market conditions. This also led to a sharp decline in rupee forward premium and easing interest rates in the domestic front.

But, Sinha of Emkay Global believes these variables are likely to reverse on account of global developments, thereby pushing up forward premium and aligning to rupee depreciation.

Economists also see India’s merchandise deficit to remain elevated on back of the nature of Indian imports, along with expected rise in commodity prices, and recovery in domestic consumption.