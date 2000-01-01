Rupee expected to move into new range

In 2018, the Indian rupee has seen more than 15 per cent weakness against the dollar. From mid-63 in January and February, the rupee traded above below 74 in October. This weakness was consistent during the year. There are multiple domestic factors for the weakness in the Indian rupee against the dollar. We can look at them individually.

Weaker equity market in the first quarter of the calendar year was attributed to equity market. The Indian stock market has seen almost 10 per cent correction in equity market from January to March. As a constant outflow of FII from the market, the Indian rupee witnessed weakness and breached 65 level in the first quarter. Up to an extent it was global trend to exit from the emerging markets due to increasing opportunities in the USA and uncertain global trade scenario. After that the recovery was stiff in the Indian equity market and eventually it settled in December 2018, close to December 2017 prices.

In case of crude oil prices, after stable rates in 2017, we have witnessed stiff rise in prices, mainly attributed to cut in production by Opec, which came into effect in January but the impact of the supply cut started in April. The second quarter of 2018 saw the price increase due to supply cut and increase in demand, specifically from China. In the third quarter, the prices reached the pick due to addition of geo-political situation after the US imposed sanction on Iran on the back of its nuclear programme, which caused concern for the oil importers.

Brent prices touched highs of $86 in September but then we have seen sharp downside due to relaxation in sanctions against Iran with regards to crude oil export to certain countries, including India. Also the USA succeeded in putting pressure on Saudi Arabia to increase the crude oil production, which helped reduce pressure on pricing and we have seen new lows of 2018 in November and December.

If we summarise 2018 than we can see that the Brent crude has gone below the level of December 2017.

Meanwhile, the macro economic factors of the Indian economy have grown steadily in 2018. The GDP data over the year suggest the growth has been maintained between 7 per cent and 8 per cent and which is considered good not only from the Indian standard after implementation of demonetisation but also after implementation of GST, which disturbed the economy up to some extent.

India has witnessed decline in the rate of inflation, a good breather for the economy, despite increase in crude prices for 10 months of the year. Data released in November showed remarkable reduction in inflation numbers. Both of the above macro economic factors have shown positive sign for the Indian economy.

The global currency market has seen strengthening of the dollar in 2018 based on increasing interest rate in the US and also consistent growth of the American economy, which surprised the global investors. The data point from the US has shown the constant improvement.

After reviewing all of the data, we can identify two triggering points for fall in the Indian rupee. Total weakness in the Indian rupee against the dollar was of 16 per cent, which is reduced to 11 per cent. So the first phase of weakness in the rupee can be contributed to the strengthening of the dollar against the global peers.

The data of the dollar index shows that the dollar has strengthen 10 per cent in 2018 against the basket currency. So, we can summarise that the weakness in the first phase was contributed by the dollar strength. The second phase of the dollar strength specifically against the rupee has come from the high crude price. We also witnessed that the reduction in crude price helped the rupee recover from weakness of 16 per cent to 11 per cent, which was caused due to strengthening of the dollar against global currency basket. If we see weakness is in line with the dollar index than we can draw a conclusion that the rupee has weakened in same pattern as other currencies in the index basket.

The conclusion is the rupee has weakened against the dollar in line with global major currencies. Also, the rupee has performed relatively better in comparison of emerging economy basket except Chinese yuan (yuan is comparatively highly managed currency). It shows the rupee was driven by global factors but the domestic economic factors have given positive edge to rupee movement.

The rupee is expected to remain range bound in 2019. The major trigger points for rupee are – crude prices, US interest rate and political scenario in India.

As the economic condition is improving with enhancement in policy and high government expenditure, we can see these points will play a crucial role in the rupee movement. We have seen the rupee in the range of 60’s for more than 5 years. The rupee is expected to move into the new range and it seems 70’s will be 60’s for the currency. Broad range expected for the rupee is 68.80-75.50 for 2019.