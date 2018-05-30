Rupee breaks 3-day gaining streak, loses 43p

After a short-lived recovery, the rupee on Tuesday once again turned shaky and lost ground against the US currency, falling by a steep 43 paise to end at 67.86 due to heavy month-end dollar demand from importers.

Forex market sentiment turned bearish after tracking losses in most Asian and emerging market currencies, also impacted by political developments in Italy.

Deepening political crisis in Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, provoked selling of Italian assets and the euro that was reminiscent of the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012. A sharp sell-off in domestic stock market also largely led to weaker rupee sentiment.

However, suspected currency market intervention by the Reserve Bank of India stemmed the rupee's fall. The rupee had touched a two-week high on Monday.

The Indian currency was given some reprieve after plunging to a fresh 18-month low of 68.42 last week, staging an impressive recovery fuelled by a sudden crash in global crude prices.

It had appreciated by a whopping 1.47 per cent in the last three trading sessions.

Similarly, fresh bouts of selling was seen on bond market with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to 7.76 per cent from 7.74 per cent.

Sliding crude prices is not helping rupee at this point of time unnerved by a wave of political uncertainty not only in Italy but also in Spain, a forex dealer commented.

Strong demand for the greenback from oil companies and gold traders to meet their import demand also weighed on trade, he added.

Meanwhile, crude prices rebounded, paring some losses triggered by expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia could pump more crude to compensate for a potential shortfall in supply.

Brent crude futures, an international benchmark, is trading higher at $76.03 a barrel, in early Asian trade.

The rupee resumed with a sharp gap-down at 67.62 from overnight close of 67.43 at the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market. It remained under immense pressure throughout the day and touched a fresh intra-day low of 68 in mid-afternoon deals before ending at 67.86, showing a steep loss of 43 paise, or 0.64 per cent.