Rs 1L cr capital infusion in PSBs before Mar 31

The government will infuse Rs 88,139 crore capital in 20 public sector banks (PSBs) before March 31. Of this, the finance ministry will raise Rs 80,000 crore through recapitalisation bonds, while Rs 8,139 crore will come from budgetary provisions.

The total recapitalisation in this financial year will cross Rs 1 lakh crore, after including funds raised from share sales, said Rajeev Kumar, secretary, department of financial services. A fresh capital infusion of Rs 1 lakh crore will enhance credit capacity of PSBs by more than Rs 5 lakh crore.

The rest of the massive Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation programme, announced last year, will be carried forward to the next fiscal.

Banking stocks jumped in BSE in anticipation of recap details which were announced after trading hours closed. IDBI Bank rose 5.57 per cent, PNB 4.76 per cent, SBI 3.71 per cent 90 while Bank of Baroda added 3 per cent.

State-owned banks account for the bulk of over Rs 8 lakh crore of NPAs.

The high percentage of bad loans have crippled their lending ability.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said stringent norms for disbursal of high value loans have been framed, with strict surveillance on big defaulters and mandatory reporting of loans of over Rs 250 crore.

This financial year, IDBI Bank will get highest infusion of Rs 10,610 crore, followed by SBI (Rs 8,800 crore) and Bank of India, Rs 9,232 crore. UCO Bank will get Rs 6,507 crore; Punjab National Bank Rs 5,473 crore; Bank of Baroda Rs 5,375 crore; Central Bank of India Rs 5,158 crore; Canara Bank Rs 4,865 crore; Indian Overseas Bank Rs 4,694 crore and Union Bank of India Rs 4,524 crore. Oriental Bank of Commerce would get Rs 3,571 crore; Dena Bank Rs 3,045 crore; Bank of Maharashtra Rs 3,173 crore; United Bank of India Rs 2,634 crore; Corporation Ban Rs 2,187 crore; Syndicate Bank Rs 2,839 crore; Andhra Bank Rs 1,890 crore; Allahabad Bank Rs 1,500 crore, Punjab and Sind Bank Rs 785 crore.

The banks have so far raised Rs 10,312 crore from the capital markets and more is expected to be raised in the remaining period of the 2017-18 fiscal.

Jaitley said his ministry had undertaken a detailed exercise on the amount of capital to be infused into the PSBs. The recapitalisation would be dependent on performance and reforms.

Banks will have to adopt the differentiated business strategy and exit from non-core businesses and focus on their core competencies. “This is no easy money (that the banks will get),” Kumar said, adding that PSBs will be adequately capitalised.

The ministry would gauge the performance of banks on parameters like customer responsiveness, responsible banking, credit offtake, MSME lending, deepening financial inclusion and digitalisation.

The PSBs will also need to have a dedicated stressed assets management vertical. Besides, to ensure financial inclusion the banks would have to provide doorstep banking for differently-abled and senior citizens.