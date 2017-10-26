The annual interest cost of issuing the Rs 1.35 lakh crore recapitalisation bonds would neither result in inflation, nor push fiscal deficit because of increased economic activities and asset creation even as it incurs an annual interest cost of Rs 8000-Rs 9000 crore, chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Giving the size and scale of the problem of NPAs, the advisor said bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks are estimated at Rs 10 lakh crore ($153.49 billion).

Delivering a lecture on the economic implications of the government’s decision to issue recapitalisation bonds at the Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College here, Subramanian said under the Indian accounting system, recap bonds would give rise to debt, which would push up the fiscal deficit but it would not happen if accounts were prepared under IMF methods.

“The figure depends on accounting methods. If the Central government issues recap bonds, its debt will go up. Under IMF accounting practices, the recap would not add to the fiscal deficit. They are ‘below-the-line’ financing,” he said.

Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian on We­dnesday said there should be one rate of GST like Singapore, joining the debate that number of slabs and rates should be pruned.

Responding to a query from the students at the Khalsa College, he said there is a strong preference for having low rates, few slabs and put as many products in and leave few products out in the GST .