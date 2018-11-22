RJio to take over as service provider for Railways from Jan 1
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 22 November 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Reliance Jio Infocomm will serve the country’s largest and most sought-after accounts in telecom - the railways - from January 1, with officials saying it is likely to slash the national transporter’s phone bills by around 35 per cent at least.

Railways has been using Bharati Airtel for over six years as its telecom provider for 1.95 lakh mobile phone connections used by its employees in closed user group (CUG) across the country for which the railways paid around Rs 100 crore bill per year, they said.

Its validity will expire on December 31 this year.

A Railway Board order issued on November 20 said it had assigned the responsibility to RailTel (railway PSU) for finalisation of fresh CUG scheme for Indian Railways as the validity of the existing scheme is expiring on December 31. Fresh CUG scheme had since been finalised by RailTel and Reliance Jio Infocomm has been awarded the contract to implement the scheme.

“The fresh CUG will come into effect from January 1, 2019,” said the order which detailed the tariff rates to be provided by the company.

Closed User group (CUG) is a supplementary service provided by the mobile operators to subscribers who can make and receive calls from any member associated within the group. This service is applicable for SMS also.

More From Companies and Markets
Market may witness consolidation

The market continued to slide for the second day in a row on the back of weak global cues, worries over slowing GDP growth and major foreign fund selling.

Srei PAT at Rs 111 cr, Bhutoria new CEO

Srei Infrastructure Finance has roped in Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria as its chief executive officer.

‘Chandrashekhar wanted Yes Bank to focus on finding Kapoor’s successor’

Former independent director of Yes Bank Rentala Chandrashekar quit the board as he was not happy with the recent developments in the bank, which seemed non-focussed to find a successor of its MD &a

UltraTech to incorporate Binani Cement as subsidiary

UltraTech Cement on Wednesday said that its board has approved a proposal to incorporate Binani Cement (BCL) as it a wholly-owned subsidiary.