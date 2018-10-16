Risks to NBFCs from liquidity stress: moody’s

The prolonged liquidity stress in India’s capital markets, triggered by IL&FS defaults, is a significant risk for the non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), says a Moody’s report.

Liquidity tightness could lead to sharply higher financing costs or even difficulty in rolling over liabilities for NBFCs as they rely heavily on market borrowing to fund asset growth, says the report, released on Monday by Moody's Investors Service.

The persistent stress on NBFCs would erode their credit standing and pose threat to the broader economy.

The report, authored by Srikanth Vadlamani, vice-president and senior credit officer, Moody's, says, "In our base scenario, the authorities will continue to take measures to limit the scope and duration of the prevailing liquidity challenges, while most NBFCs can cope with multi-weeks of tight liquidity conditions."

"However, prolonged liquidity distress will significantly erode the NBFCs credit standing, and prove negative for the broader economy and structured finance sector," said Vadlamani.

The report explains that the current episode highlights structural vulnerabilities in the liquidity management practices of Indian NBFCs. In particular, these companies have very little backup liquidity and their liquidity management mainly involves matching their short-term liabilities with assets.

This approach exposes them to even minor disruptions in the debt capital markets.

Any effects on the NBFCs will spill over to the broader economy--mainly through the credit channel--because NBFCs are a material provider of credit for the economy, with their outstanding loans to GDP ratio at end March 2018 at 13 per cent versus banking system loans/GDP of 52 per cent. Hence, a slowdown in credit growth by NBFCs will dampen consumption and economic growth.

Further, the analysis suggests that NBFcs' liquidity management practices suggests that these companies are capable of coping with multi-week liquidity distress, but a prolonged period of liquidity stress will severely weaken their credit standings.

There will not be a significant impact on the credit quality of the country's structured finance sector or on the performance of asset-backed securities (ABS), the report said.