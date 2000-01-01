Resistance seen at 10,733

The domestic market ended the day with small losses in a highly volatile session of trade. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 43.13 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 34,906, the Nifty 50 index ended 18.95 points or 0.18 per cent lower to settle at 10,614.35. Markets across the globe were impacted by Italy's political crisis and fresh fears of a trade war between US and China.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03 per cent, outperforming the Sensex. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.19 per cent, underperforming the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1,213 shares rose and 1,479 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

Technical view

According to Veracity Securities: “It is observed that 13 & 21 day EMA is placed at 10,619 & 10,616 levels while 89 day EMA and 200 day SMA is placed at 10,504 and 10,341 levels, respectively. Directional indicator is negatively placed above zero line while Stochastic is in overbought zone. Considering the above placements, Nifty is having immediate support of 10,615–10,600 range, where there is placement of 13 and 21 EMAs on daily chart. Breaking below the same, we are expecting Nifty to resume its selling again and may approach to 10,500 mark. 10,733 mark would act as immediate resistance.”

Market view

VK Sharma, head-private client group & capital market strategy, HDFC Securities, said: “The Nifty, which opened lower with a gap down of 54 odd points slipped another 21 points in the first hour of trade. But it gradually clawed back to close with a loss of just 19 points or 0.18 per cent at 10,614.

The markets were perturbed in the morning on worries that the two-year Italian bond yields rose 157 basis points. However, the rupee opened flat and then gradually strengthened to quote at 67.45 to a dollar, strengthening 42 paise by the time the equity markets closed. M&M was the largest gainer in the Nifty, rising 2.8 per cent. Bajaj Finance was second and gained 2.6 per cent and The Mid-Cap Index fell 0.05 per cent and the Small-Cap Index slipped 0.29 per cent. Banks and the Metals did well while Pharma, Autos and FMCG shed some weight. Thursday is the Derivative settlement.”

—Ashwin Punnen