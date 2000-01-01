The market bounced back on short covering and ended with smart gains as bargain hunting emerged after a five-day losing spree. The Sensex rose 347 points, or 0.96 per cent, to close at 36,652.06, while the Nifty 50 Index rose 100 points, or 0.91 per cent, to end at 11,067. But the broader market underperformed with the BSE Mid-cap index gaining 0.36 per cent, and the Small-cap Index falling 0.74 per cent.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said: “The Nifty rebounds making a piercing pattern as oversold indicators pointed to extreme bearishness. A rebound was seen on the daily scale as the Nifty edged up almost a per cent making a piercing pattern that indicates short-term exhaustion of prevailing trend. Price gaps were down after bearish continuation and rebounds to make a close that is well above 50 per cent retracement of previous day trading range.

“Indicators on the daily chart were largely oversold which were pointing to a short-term breathing on the way for bulls. With September expiry in sight, there was some short covering seen in stocks while the losers that were brutally beaten down continued to remain subdued with the loss of 5-10 per cent.”

He added: “Much things in short-term will depend on crude for the Indian market as Brent touched a new multi-year high scaling to $80 and that is something worrisome for the investors. This will have a direct implication on CAG and further will dampen the sentiment in near term.

“We maintain a cautious stance as there may be some consolidation in short-term with the range being 11,250-10,950. Fu­rther, we expect expiry to be in the range of 11,200-11,150. A cautious approach will be taken with sell on advances towards resistance placed at 11,200 zones, while a close above 11,325 will dampen the bearishness in the medium term. “

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: “After a volatile trade, market bounced back towards closing backed by renewed buying in financial and pharma stocks. Continued weakness in rupee invited investors’ attention towards export-oriented sectors and at the same time keeping fiscal path on edge. Domestic fund flow continued to add liquidity in the market due to value buying opportunity after the recent correction."

—Ashwin Punnen