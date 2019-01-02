Renascent gets CCI nod for Prayagraj Power

The Competition Commission on Tuesday said it has approved Renascent Power Ventures’ acquisition of 75 per cent stake in Prayagraj Power Generation.

In November, Renascent Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte, said it would acquire 75.01 per cent stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL).

In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it has approved acquisition of certain equity shares and optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of PPGCL by Renascent Power.