Renascent gets CCI nod for Prayagraj Power
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 2 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

The Competition Commission on Tuesday said it has approved Renascent Power Ventures’ acquisition of 75 per cent stake in Prayagraj Power Generation.

In November, Renascent Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte, said it would acquire 75.01 per cent stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL).

In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it has approved acquisition of certain equity shares and optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of PPGCL by Renascent Power.

