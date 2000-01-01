Relaxed norms to help home finance companies

The temporary relaxation of securitisation norms for NBFCs would largely benefit only home loan and loan against property in the book of the companies. The RBI had relaxed the norms temporarily to ease the liquidity among NBFCs.

NBFCs can now securitise loans of more than five-year maturity after holding those for six months on their books. Earlier, they had to hold these assets for at least one year. The relaxation on the minimum holding period will be allowed when the NBFC retains 20 per cent of the book value of these loans.

However, this relaxation will be mostly benefitting the home finance companies. “As this is subject to loans with five-year maturity, it will largely apply to home loans and loan against property. The auto loans and gold loans provided by NBFCs have a shorter tenure,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head - financial sector rating, ICRA.

Gold loan companies and NBFCs dealing with shorter tenure loans will continue to remain out of the facility. Of the total loan assets held by the NBFCs, around 9 to 10 per cent could be securitised as the current norms.

Home finance companies welcomed the relaxation of norms. “This is the much required step for providing fund raising source for the sector grappling with the liquidity crisis. This relaxation would primarily benefit housing finance companies and NBFCs offering mortgage loans where the loan tenure is typically more than five years. Greater proportion of their loan book would now become eligible for securitisation,” said Ramratthinam S, CEO, Muthoot Homefin.

“This is a positive move for the NBFCs offering mortgage loans especially to MSMEs, where over 90 per cent of their loan book will become eligible for securitisation. I am sure that this move will further spur liquidity in the system,” Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Capital.