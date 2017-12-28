REITS, InvITs allowed to issue bonds via bourses

In an effort to make REITS and InvITs more attractive to investors, markets regulator Sebi has notified relaxed rules that allow these trusts to raise funds by issuing debt securities. The relaxed norms apply to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) listed on stock exchanges.

Amending the REITs and InvITs regulations through notifications posted on its website on Wednesday, Sebi said REITs and InvITs, "whose units are listed on a recognised stock exchange, may issue debt securities in the manner specified by the board provided that such debt securities shall be listed on recognised stock exchange(s)".

Sebi has also amended the definition of valuer for both REITs and InvITs.

In REITs, strategic investors like registered NBFC, scheduled commercial bank and international multilateral financial institutions are now allowed to participate in public issues of such trusts. These classes of investors are already allowed in InvITs.

Now, a REIT would require a single asset under it instead of two so far. This is on similar lines with InvIT. Also, Sebi has allowed REITs to lend to the underlying holding company.

The regulator had notified REITs and InvITs Regulations in 2014. However, only two InvITs--IRB InvIT Fund and Indiagrid Trust-- have got listed on stock exchanges so far and not a single REIT has been listed.

Despite various earlier relaxations, listings have not taken place as REITS have failed to attract investors.

In yet another step to attract foreign investors, Sebi, meanwhile, is thinking of relaxing the entry norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Senior officials said Sebi may ease some rules, including expanding the eligible jurisdictions for registration by including countries with diplomatic tie-ups with India.

Besides, the regulator may rationalise "fit and proper" criteria for FPIs as well as simplify broad-based requirements for such investors. The move is aimed at easing direct registration for FPIs and avoiding participatory notes (P-notes).

Sebi may also allow listing of security receipts issued by an asset reconstruction company (ARC) on the exchange platform. This is expected to enhance capital flows into the securitisation industry.

These proposals would be discussed at the Sebi board meeting today.

According to the new proposal, more jurisdictions such as Canada would be able to access the Indian market after the change in FPI Regulations.

Senior officials said Sebi is also considering putting a 10 per cent cross-shareholding cap in mutual funds to avert conflict of interests. The new measure may have an impact on the shareholding pattern of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC).

SBI, PNB, BoB and LIC are having their own mutual funds and at the same time they hold 18.24 per cent stake each in UTI AMC.

Under a proposal to be discussed today, any shareholder owning at least 10 per cent stake in an AMC will not be allowed to have a 10 per cent or more stake in another mutual fund house operating in the country.

Further, a sponsor of a mutual fund, its associates, group company and its asset management company will be restricted from holding 10 per cent or more stake in a rival AMC.

In addition, such entities will be barred from having a representation on the board of another mutual fund house.

In addition, Sebi may come out with a new framework for Investment Advisor in order to segregate advisory and the role of a distributor.