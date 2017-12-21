Regulators cannot ignore cryptocurrencies: Sebi

Cryptocurrencies are not a systemic issue for the economy but theyare something regulators cannot ignore, said Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi.

He said there should not be any regulatory oversights on blockchain technology, saying this is a useful technology that should be encouraged. “Blockchain technology that everyone uses and is useful, should not have regulatory oversight and that’s something which needs to be encouraged and we are also encouraging it,” the Sebi chairman said.

Tyagi also said a panel comprising the finance ministry, Sebi, RBI and the information ministry is looking into the issue. The RBI has been issuing warnings since 2013, the first time when the surge in bitcoin caught the attention of Indians, but risks have multiplied manifold now in the wake of a significant spurt in the valuation of many such virtual currencies and a rapid growth in initial coin issuances.

“On the issue of bitcoins, government is looking into it in consultation with the RBI and Sebi. The panel, also consisting of finance and information technology ministries, is looking into what to do about it,” Tyagi said at the financial markets summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

There is need for a balance to be maintained between investor protection and punitive action, to encourage the ‘ease of doing business’, he said.

On a query that ‘uninformed investors’ were investing in the derivatives market, he said Sebi has come out with a consultation paper on derivatives and will take a final view before March end. “Sebi has received feedback on the consultation paper, and will be taking a perspective keeping in mind investor protection soon,” he said.