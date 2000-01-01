Recap plan for PSBs is credit positive

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said the government's Rs 2.1 lakh crore recapitalisation plan for public sector banks is a credit positive for the sector.

The ministry of finance on Tuesday announced a new scheme to capitalise public sector banks reeling under the weight of bad loans. Under the scheme, the government will pump in Rs 18,000 crore of equity into public sector banks (PSBs) over the next two years. The banks will have to raise Rs 58,000 crore from the capital market. Finally, the government will issue recapitalisation bonds worth Rs 135,000 crore, which the banks will have to buy.

"The quantum of the plan is large enough to comprehensively address these banks' weak capitalisation levels and is a significant credit positive as weak capitalisation is the main credit weakness for most rated public sector banks,” said Srikanth Vadlamani, a Moody's vice-president and senior credit officer.

Moody's conclusions are contained in its latest report authored by Vadlamani.

For the 11 rated public sector banks, the rating agency estimates that their external capital requirements over the next two years would be around Rs 70,000-95,000 crore, factoring in the two main drivers of their capital needs– the need to comply with Basel 3 requirements, and for conservative recognition and provisioning of their asset quality problems.

Thus, even if only the recapitalisation bonds and the already announced budgetary support are factored in, the announced capital infusion by the government should be able to comfortably address the capital requirements of the public sector banks. In addition, the inability of most these banks to access the equity capital markets has also been a key constraint on their capital levels. With much greater visibility now on these banks receiving adequate capital from the government, they may also accordingly regain market access. There is significant scope for the government to reduce its current shareholdings in these banks and still maintain majority ownership.

Details on the programme, including the structure of the recapitalisation bonds and allocations to individual banks, have not yet been disclosed. However, the government has announced that this programme will be implemented over the next two years, during which the infusion of the recapitalisation bonds will be front loaded.

In the past, the government had used the recapitalisation bond route to recapitalise public sector banks. Those instruments typically had relatively long maturities and didn’t have much market liquidity. A similar structure this time would have some negative implications for the banks' liquidity and profitability profiles.

However, given that the overarching credit weakness of the public sector banks currently is their weak capitalisation levels, Moody’s said it would see infusion of the recapitalisation bonds as a significant credit positive, notwithstanding some of these potential weaknesses in their structure.

A key point of interest would also be the amount of capital that individual banks will receive. While there may be some differentiation, with banks deemed to be performing well receiving more growth capital, all rated public sector banks may get enough capital to satisfy their Basel 3 capital requirements as well as adequately address their asset quality challenges. Thus, while the extent of improvement may vary, Moody’s expects the capitalisation profiles of all rated public sector banks to improve.