Rebate on levies advantage for apparel exports

The Economic Survey found that the Rebates on State Levies Scheme (ROSL) had a positive impact on apparel exports compared to other goods which did not receive the benefits of the scheme. Further, it increased the exports of man-made fibre apparels more than that of natural fibre apparels.

In June 2016, the government announced a Rs 6,000 crore package for the apparel sector, of which the largest component was ROSL to offset indirect taxes levied by the states that were embedded in exports. Prior to the package, duty-drawbacks were between 7.5-9.8 per cent for apparels. After the package, the ROSL increased export incentives by 2.8-3.9 per cent.

As per the findings of the Survey, the package increased exports of readymade garments made of man-made fibres, though it did not have a statistically positive impact on garments made of silk, cotton, etc. By September 2017, the cumulative impact on man-made garment exports was about 16 per cent over the other groups. The growth was also higher than other labour-intensive goods, which did not receive ROSL. The positive impact on garments made of MMF after the package emerges starkly, the survey found. “The ROSL is a good scheme as it does not have too many procedural problems and paper work compared to other schemes. Even the smaller players can avail them and almost 95 per cent of the industry availed it,” said Chandrima Chatterjee, advisor, Apparel Export Promotion Council. The scheme improved exports when the funds were disbursed first in September 2016. However, the funds dried up when the GST came into effect. There was a lot of confusion among the exporters with regard to GST and the rate fixing too took time. “Had there been no disruption in the ROSL fund disbursements, we would have seen better exports,” added Chatterjee.

While stressing the need for continuation of Duty Drawback and ROSL, A Sakthivel, regional chairman, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Southern Region, said that in order to keep up the momentum of exports and make them competitive, the schemes should continue for 2018-19 financial year period until India attains a respectable 5 per cent share in global trade and all the impeded taxes involved in export products start getting refunded.

“If GDP growth is to pick up to 7.5 per cent as envisaged, we need to generate more employment opportunities and higher export growth is having potential to generate huge employment opportunities. For this, further support is needed for making export competitive,” he added.

The Economic Survey too finds that apparel sector has immense potential to drive economic growth, increase employment, and empower women in India. This is especially true as China’s share of global apparel exports has come down in recent years. However, India has not capitalised on this opening. Instead, countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh are quickly filling the gap left by China.

The survey also found that India’s prospects in global trade was looking bright at this point of time. “The prospects for India’s external sector in this and coming year look bright with world trade projected to grow at 4.2 per cent and 4 per cent in 2017 and 2018 respectively from 2.4 per cent in 2016; trade of major partner countries improving and above all India’s export growth also picking up,” it said.

The country’s merchandise exports during the April- December period of 2017-18 grew by 12 per cent to USD 223.51 billion against USD 199.46 billion in the year-ago period. Five states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana account for 70 per cent of the country’s exports.