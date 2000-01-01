Realty turns star performer in 2017

After several years of underperformance, realty sector stocks have given the highest return this year on an improvement in the outlook for the sector.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE and BSE, the realty indices have given the highest year-to-date return at 87.37 per cent and 84.27 per cent, respectively. This is far more than the 25.50 per cent return given by the Nifty-50 and 25.02 per cent by the Sensex in this calendar year.

Realty stocks have relatively fewer large-cap names, with only seven stocks enjoying market capitalisation of between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 42,540 crore as on December 8.

Analysts say short-covering could be behind the realty stock rally this year, as most individual investors and institutions had avoided this sector for long.

The top realty stocks by market capitalisation have given very high year-to-date return in the range of 50 per cent to 250 per cent, shows an analysis of data provided by corporate data firm Capitaline.

The top stock by market capitalisation and year-to-date return included DLF (100.8 per cent), NBCC India (53.55 per cent), Oberoi Realty (53.55 per cent), Godrej Properties (127.2 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects (80.38 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate (178.2 per cent), Phoenix Mills (49.3 per cent), Sunteck Realty (268.22 per cent), Sobha (131.01 per cent), Puravankara (228.68 per cent) and Kolte Patil Developers (267.83 per cent).

Though the sector as a whole is in trouble, the listed firms are attracting investor interest on the sector coming under regulation and government’s focus on affordable housing, analysts said.

The fall in home loan interest rates to less than 9 per cent, with the lowest rate now hovering in the range of 8.5 per cent to 8.30 per cent, has improved the outlook for the sector.

The Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016 (RERA), which came into effect from May 1 and covers all the residential and commercial projects in every state, has boosted investors confidence for investing in realty stocks.

GST implementation and the Reserve Bank of India allowing banks to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have also improved the outlook for the realty sector.

The other sectors that outperformed the benchmark Nifty-50 and Sensex year-to-date included the Nifty Bank (40.91 per cent), Nifty Consumption (38.45 per cent), Nifty Energy (37.51 per cent), Nifty Metal (34.68 per cent), Nifty PSU Bank (28.91 per cent), Nifty Infrastructure (28.78 per cent), Nifty FMCG (27.76 per cent) and Nifty Media (26.52 per cent).

Among the sectors that have been under performers in 2017 included Nifty IT (7.78 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (-11.75 per cent).

