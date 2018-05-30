RCom offers `500 crore to Ericsson to settle dispute

Reliance Communications (RCom) on Tuesday offered to pay Rs 500 crore to Ericsson India to settle a dispute on unpaid dues of over Rs 1,150 crore.

The company made the offer during a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) hearing over an appeal filed by RCom against a May 15 order by the Mumbai bench of NCLT. The order initiated insolvency proceedings against Rcom on a plea made by Ericsson for recovery of unpaid dues.

Following the order, a two-judge NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S.J Mukhopadhyay, asked the Anil Ambani-led firm to settle the dispute with Ericsson, a Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer.

Apart from RCom and Ericsson, other parties before the Appellate Tribunal are Rcom group lenders China Development Bank, State Bank of India and Standard Chartered Bank.

In another development, Reliance Communication surged 10 per cent after Reliance Infratel (RInfra) reached settlement with minority investors.

On Tuesday, the company told exchanges that RInfra, its subsidiary, informed NCLAT about the amicable settlement with minority investors holding 4.26 per cent equity in the company, and consent terms will be filed shortly.

In 2014, Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal with RCom to operate and manage its nationwide telecom network. After non-payment of dues since 2016, Ericsson moved NCLT against RCom and its two subsidiaries—Reliance Infratech and Reliance Telecom in September 2017.

Arun Kathpalia, who appeared on behalf of Ericsson, informed the court that the principal due amount of over Rs 900 crore has now inflated to Rs 1,600 crore.

Post insolvency proceedings, the efforts by RCom to strike an out-of-court settlement with Ericsson have reportedly not worked out.

The admission kick-starts a time-bound 180-day insolvency resolution process for Reliance Communication, which can be extended by 90 days. The management control of RCom along with its two units now vests with resolution professionals appointed by NCLT.