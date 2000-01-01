Range-bound moves likely

Benchmark indices made a smart recovery in the afternoon session after struggling in early trade tracking overnight selloff in the global market. The strong momentum was buoyed by the falling crude oil prices and strong economic data.

The Sensex gained 331.50 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 35,144.49. The index hit high of 35,187.75 and low of 34,672.20 in intraday trade. The Nifty-50 rose 100.30 points, or 0.96 per cent, to settle at 10,582.50. The index hit high of 10,596.25 and low of 10,440.55 in intraday trade.

While the BSE Mid-Cap Index rose 0.31%, Small-Cap rose 0.2 per cent; both underperformed the Sensex.

Oil prices fell over 1 per cent with Brent slipping below the $70 mark after Donald Trump’s pressure on the Opec not to cut supply. Taking the cues, all the oil marketing vompanies and aviation stocks made a strong rally. Indian Oil (+4.7 per cent), Bharat Petroleum (+4.1), and Hindustan Petroleum (+3.4) emerged as the top gainers. The market remains unchanged at a Confirmed Uptrend. Although a Confirmed Uptrend is a green signal to enter the market, it is important that investors don’t play all their cards at once.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said: “The Nifty has made a rebound, forming a piercing line pattern, which is a reversal pattern in candlestick analysis. Since it has formed within a range it signifies that the range-bound trading may continue in the coming days, though it implicates that there is a strong support coming in at lower levels of 10,380-10,400. A resistance is placed at 10,650 influenced by a downward falling trend line from a pattern. Only a close above 10,650 can turn this consolidation in a directional move.”

Market view

VK Sharma, head-PCG & Capital Markets Group, HDFC Securities, said: “Falling Crude helped allay the market’s rising energy costs concerns. CPI eased in October and it is now at the lowest in the last one year while industrial production grew more than expected in September. Improving currency and falling bond yields helped private sector banks to lead the market from the front.