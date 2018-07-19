Ranbaxy promoters asked to disclose foreign bank accounts, assets

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed former promoters of India's Ranbaxy Laboratories, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, to disclose their bank accounts and assets overseas in a case related to execution of the Rs 3,500 crore arbitral awardwon by Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher also ordered the Singh brothers not to transfer or create any third party in their shareholdings in RHC Holding or trademarks.

The court said both the brothers will disclose in an affidavit, in a sealed cover, their assets and bank accounts outside India and also the details of art and paintings.

When advocate Anuradha Dutt, appearing for Singh brothers, raised objection to the direction to disclose foreign assets and accounts on the ground of lack of jurisdiction, the court said it was just asking to give the details and the jurisdiction issue will be dealt with later.

The order came on the plea by Daiichi, through senior advocate Arvind Nigam, seeking a direction to the Singh brothers to disclose their assets outside India and for their personal appearance on the ground that they were taking contradictory stands in their affidavits.

The court was also informed that a chartered accountant, who was appointed local commissioner in the matter, had expressed difficulty in selling the unencumbered shares of the respondents in listed companies.

Justice Shakdher directed that the shares be sold by the local commissioner through his demat account linked to his saving bank account. It said as the transactions will be carried by him at the behest of the high court's direction, it should not be reflected in his income tax record.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 25.