Q1 to see highest revenue growth in three years

Corporate India will deliver the highest quarterly revenue grow-th in three years at 12.8 per cent in the April-June period, but high oil prices will narrow profit margins by 0.20 per cent, a Crisil report said on Monday.

This would be the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, but the performance of the previous two quarters could have been attributed to the low base resulting from demonetisation and GST implementation, the rating agency said.

The estimates are based on an analysis of 350 companies, excluding those in the banking, finance and insurance (BFSI) and oil sectors, which comprise over 50 per cent of the NSE, it said.

Sustained, broad-based recovery across consumption-linked sectors, coupled with higher commodity prices, is helping India Inc grow faster, the report said.

Consumption-linked sectors, with the exception of telecom services, are expected to grow in the mid-to-high teens for the fourth consecutive quarter. This will be driven by improving macros, a pickup in consumer sentiment, and growing rural demand, besides government support to farmers and expectations of a third year of normal monsoon. Inflation, though rising, is not going off the handle, aiding consumer sentiment. Commodity-linked sectors, such as steel products and petrochemicals, are expected to continue growing as prices surge. Cement will continue to witness high volume-driven growth, led by a significant increase in capacity for a large player and high demand from the affordable-housing segment.

Export-linked sectors are also showing signs of improvement on a low base. Both information technology (IT) services and pharmaceuticals would clock double-digit growth. Though pricing and regulatory pressures from the US have increased, new product launches and improving domestic demand (primarily benefiting mid-sized and small formulation players, such as FDC and Pfizer) are expected to help limit the damage. The 4 per cent rupee depreciation has also aided double digit export growth, Crisil Rsearch said.

Agricultural commodity-linked sectors such as sugar and cotton yarn are unlikely to log any expansion in revenue, given softer commodity prices, it said.

Crisil Research senior director Prasad Koparkar said 15 of the 21 key sectors will report a double-digit growth for Q1FY19 and volume pick-ups are expected from both consumption and commodity-linked sectors.

On the profitability side, the pre-tax margins will crimp by 0.20 per cent, but the slide will be narrower than the 1-2.50 per cent contraction seen in the past quarters. Volume growth will lead to automobiles, retail and airline services to log a revenue growth in excess of 15 per cent, it said.

Automobiles, steel products and pharmaceuticals are expected to log improvement in operating margins, but the margins for airline services, cement, natural gas, sugar and telecom services will be impacted by higher commodity prices, its director Hetal Gandhi said.

The rupee depreciation will help companies in the export-linked sectors post better margins, it said.