PTC Fin plunges into losses in Q4

PTC India Financial Services (PFS), which provides finance to the energy sector, has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 110.43 crore for the March quarter against a net profit of Rs 109.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income from operations during the January-March period declined to Rs 290.52 crore from Rs 431.64 crore, the company said. For the full year, net profit was down at Rs 24.7 crore compared with Rs 345.33 crore in 2016-17. Total income of operations was at Rs 1,190.25 crore against Rs 1,351.88 crore,. The board has recommended a dividend of Re 0.20 per share for 2017-18.