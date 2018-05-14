PTC Fin plunges into losses in Q4
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 14 May 2018
City: 
New Delhi

PTC India Financial Services (PFS), which provides finance to the energy sector, has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 110.43 crore for the March quarter against a net profit of Rs 109.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income from operations during the January-March period declined to Rs 290.52 crore from Rs 431.64 crore, the company said. For the full year, net profit was down at Rs 24.7 crore compared with Rs 345.33 crore in 2016-17. Total income of operations was at Rs 1,190.25 crore against Rs 1,351.88 crore,. The board has recommended a dividend of Re 0.20 per share for 2017-18.

More From Companies and Markets
JK Cement net soars 2-fold

JK Cement's standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 96.45 crore for the March quarter from Rs 42.57 crore, helped by lower tax expenses.  Total revenue stood at Rs 1,369.25 crore.

Use dips to enter market

The market registered sharp gains on Monday and Friday and is dangerously poised for this week. The Sensex gained 620.41 points, or 1.75 per cent, to close at 35,535.79 points.

CCI approves JSW bid for Monnet Ispat

JSW Steel said the Competition Commission of India has approved the bid by a consortium led by it to acquire bankrupt Monnet Ispat and Energy (MIEL) in an insolvency auction.

Equity MFs log Rs 12,400 cr inflow in April

Investors have pumped in more than Rs 12,400 crore in equity mutual funds in April, taking the assets under management (AUM) to a record Rs 8 lakh crore.