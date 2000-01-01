PSUs nudged to set up SPVs for greenfield units

As the private sector investment is in slow lane due to sluggish market conditions, profitable central pubic sector enterprises such as SAIL, NMDC, Nalco, RINL, MOIL and KIOCL have been roped in to play a larger role in boosting manufacturing activities. They have been asked to scale up investments in greenfield projects and prop up demand through aggressive marketing strategies.

Sources said companies will partner with domestic and overseas private sector entities to set up special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for metal production and processing with the aim of making India a global hub in this sector. They would also forge alliances with state governments and their enterprises.

Country’s largest aluminium producer NALCO has already started the process of inviting partners for SPVs that would set up specialised units in its aluminium park in Odisha. Talks are on for collaboration with US-based Almex USA and Russian metal producer Rusal to produce high-grade aluminium that isn’t manufactured in India.

State-owned SAIL is also looking at partnering with the world’s largest steel maker ArcelorMittal to set up a new facility for producing special auto grade steel.

“We are being prodded by both the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the finance ministry to use extra resources with us to form SPVs with other state enterprises and private entities and ramp up metal production in the country. With the steel sector witnessing an upswing now, this process will help in accelerating capacity addition, especially in areas where no manufacturing is happening at present,” said an official of one of the PSEs asking not to be named. But the official added that the last two years have been difficult for metal and mining companies and mobilising extra resources for such expansion through the SPV route. “The government should look at an incentive plan to realise its goal of correcting market sentiment through investments in state-owned entities,” the official added.

The government is pushing for accelerated investment in the steel sector as this is a sector that has been hit severely in the period of slowdown with several companies being declared bankrupt and loans extended to them turning into non-performing assets. With the private sector in no position to invest, especially in greenfield projects, the government wants to prop up the sector through fresh investments by PSEs. Moreover, the exercise would also help in realising production goals of the National Steel Policy.

“We need greenfield projects if the goal of reaching 300 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) steel production by 2025-26 is to be achieved. More than 90 per cent of new capacity is coming from the brownfield route and doubts persist over further private sector investment beyond this. The public-public SPV model would act as catalyst to generate fresh investment in the sector,” said an official in the steel ministry.

The production and sale of finished steel (alloy + non alloy) stood at over 100 million tonnes in 2016-17, recording double-digit growth. This is expected to grow further by 25 million tonnes this year. But most of this expansion is brownfield in nature and no significant greenfield capacity has been proposed. Greenfield projects of Korean steel major POSCO and world’s largest steel maker ArcelorMittal have been scrapped. Most of the steel companies have growth through the brownfield route. New avenues for capacity expansion by these entities are coming from purchase of stressed assets likely to be offered for auction.