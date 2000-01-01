Post-Diwali, govt will seek ATRs on shell firms

The Centre is planning a major crackdown on shell companies after Diwali when it seeks action taken report (ATR) from the state governments on bogus businesses that have become breeders of black economy.

The move is being seen as the dropping of second bombshell on black money after the note ban announced by prime minister Narendra Modi last November soon after Diwali celebrations had ebbed. "We will be meeting state government officials next week to urge them to attach assets of shell companies that have been struck off from the registry due to their involvement in money-laundering," a senior government official said.

"Because Sikkim is not covered under Companies Act it will not participate. All other states will participate. The meeting is scheduled on Monday," he added. The corporate affairs ministry had earlier cancelled registration of around 2.10 lakh defaulting companies. The finance ministry subsequently directed banks to freeze their accounts tightening the noose around them.

On September 12, the corporate affairs ministry said it had identified 106,000 directors of companies who did not file their financial statements or annual returns for three straight years and hence violated the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Soon, their names were made public. The decision now to attach assets of shell companies is set to come as a major blow to them.

"The fight against black money shall be incomplete without breaking the network of shell companies," minister of state for corporate affairs PP Chaudhary said recently.

Company law experts are, however, divided over the legality of the directive to attach shell companies' assets.



"In my opinion, merely because the name of a company has been struck off does not give the government authority to attach its assets," former president of the Chartered Accountants Association Ved Jain said.

But senior Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave said that the government had widespread powers under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and can take actions, including attaching shell companies' assets, if they satisfy themselves and have enough material to prove that.

He, however, cautioned against sweeping orders to attach assets of lakhs of companies.

“Under the money laundering Act, the government has widespread powers. What has happened that they are doing it just unilaterally which, according to me, is not right. Sometimes companies are defunct for various reasons.

“If a company is defunct it does not mean it is indulging in money-laundering activities. The government will have to examine facts in each case,” Dave remarked.

The government official quoted above said that in case shareholders of a company feel that any injustice has been done, he can approach National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for remedy.

“The government may take action to ensure that only genuine companies exist on the rolls. The only thing is that steps should be such that it does not create panic and the approach should be more reasoned taking into account all the factors that may be there on the ground,” said Anshul Prakash, partner, Khaitan & Company.