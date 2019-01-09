Post-death transfer of demat shares now requires physical documents

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has placed transfer of physical and demat shares on par in case of a security holder’s death. Transfer of dematerialised shares after the death of a shareholder will now have to follow the same procedure as in shares in physical form.

In a circular titled, ‘Acceptance of probate of will or will for transmission of securities held in dematerialised mode,’ Sebi said that “in order to harmonise the procedures for transmission of securities in dematerialised mode with that of transmission of securities in physical mode, it has been decided that transmission of securities held in dematerialised mode shall be dealt in line with Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2018.”

This rule requires a succession certificate or probate of will or will to be produced as a documentary requirement for transmission of securities held in physical mode. Henceforth, demat shares also will have to follow these procedures, in tune with the Indian Succession Act 192.

Until now, transfer of demat shares to a heir were governed by the bye-laws and rules of the respective depositories, National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services.

Under the harmnised Sebi rule, if an investor leaves behind physical shares held jointly, the shares would pass on to the surviving joint holder. But if the shares were held singly by the investor, the procedure for transfer will depend on whether or not the investor has made a nomination, a probate of will or succession certificate or letter of administration.

If there is a nominee to such shares, the nominee has to come forward and submit a transmission (tran-sfer) request form, attach a death certificate of the deceased holder attested by a notary.

If the shareholder had made no nomination, the transmission of shares requires a stamped affidavit by all the legal heirs, or by the identified legal heir if there is a probate of will or succession certificate or letter of administration.

If there is no nominee or will, if the value of such shares per listed company does not exceed Rs 2 lakh, a simple no-objection certificate is required from all legal heirs in favour of the claimant. Alternatively a family settlement together with an indemnity bond would suffice.

If the value of such shares is more than Rs 2 lakh, all the legal heirs are required to come together to give a signed affidavit and identify and register the rightful claimant to such shares.

As per Sebi rules, it is mandatory for all shares to be in the demat from April this year.