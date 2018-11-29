Polls ahead, govt slashes GDP growth rate of UPA era

The government on Wednesday released the new back series GDP data under the garb of a new and robust methodological improvement, which cuts growth rate during majority of years under the previous UPA regime, a move that would stir up a hornets’ nest ahead of the state and general elections.

The back series data lowered the country's economic growth rate during the UPA regime, shaving off over 1 percentage point from the only year when India posted double-digit GDP growth post-liberalisation and from each of the three years with 9-plus per cent expansion. The average growth rate from fiscal year 2006 to 2012 has been lower from 7.3 per cent to 6.7 per cent, going by the new methods.

Recalibrating data of past years using 2011-12 as the base year instead of 2004-05, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) estimated that India's GDP grew by 8.5 per cent in the financial year 2010-11 (April 2010 to March 2011) and not at 10.3 per cent as previously estimated. Similarly, 9.3 per cent growth rate each in 2005-06 and 2006-07 was lowered to 7.9 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively, while 7.7 per cent rate was now estimated for 2007-08 instead of 9.8 per cent.

Pravin Srivastava, chief statistician, said for FY15, the GDP growth is at 7 per cent, for FY16 at 8.2 per cent and it is 7.1 per cent for FY17, as per 2011-12 series.

“The new GDP series is superior than the older one,” said Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, NITI Aayog, adding: “A complex exercise has been carried out by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation to update the National Accounts Series. The new series has made significant methodological improvements.

“GDP in FY12 has been revised to 5.2 per cent in the new series against 6.6 per cent in the old series,” said Srivastava.

The GDP growth rate for 2008-09, the year which witnessed the global financial crisis, was lowered to 3.1 per cent from 3.9 per cent in the previous estimate. For the following fiscal, the same was revised to 7.9 per cent from 8.5 per cent and for 2011-12, the growth was lowered to 5.2 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

When asked if it is a coincidence that GDP numbers have been revised

downwards only for the UPA period, Kumar replied in the negative. “No it was not a coincidence. It was a matter of hard work done by the CSO officials who had taken the pain to do all the recalibration of economy that they have done,” he said, adding the methodology adopted has been vetted by leading statisticians.

The Congress, meanwhile, accused the Modi government of “manipulating” GDP data of previous years and said it reflects a desperate attempt to undermine India's growth story over the last 15 years.

In January 2015, the government moved to a new base year of 2011-12 from the earlier 2004-05 for national accounts. The base year of national accounts had been revised earlier in January 2010.

The so-called back-series data released on Wednesday is in contrast to an August 2018 report by the Committee on Real Sector Statistics appointed by the National Statistical Commission (NSC), the autonomous body that helps in collection of data by India's statistical agencies. In the report, which the government had subsequently stated was a draft seeking comments from stakeholders, the economy grew at a faster pace under the UPA government from 2004-05 to 2013-14, compared to the average growth during the first four years of the current government.