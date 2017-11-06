PNB to sell part of non-core assets

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is looking at selling its non-core assets valued at Rs 12,000 crore, including offloading a portion of its stake in the housing finance arm where it holds a 39 per cent stake.

Apart from stake in PNB Housing Finance, which has market capitalisation of about Rs 25,000 crore, the key non-core assets of the bank includes stake in PNB Gilts and UTI Asset Management.

“We want to sell some part of our investments in non-core assets to shore up capital. About Rs 12,000 crore of non-core assets in a liquid form (investments in subsidiaries) and Rs 5,000 crore in non-liquid form as fixed assets,” Sunil Mehta, MD and CEO of PNB, said.

“We have 39 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance where we will sell a portion of our holding. Whether we sell this in the current fiscal, will depend on the market conditions,” Mehta added.

The bank is also mobilising Rs 5,000 crore through QIP (qualified institutional placement) as part of its overall strategy to infuse more capital.

“We have already appointed a merchant banker for raising money through QIP, which we hope to complete in the current quarter, if market conditions remain conducive. For the PNB Housing Finance stake sale, we have not appointed any merchant banker as we can also sell the stake of the listed company in the open market,” Mehta said.

Earlier, Mehta had said that the bank has room to sell up to 9 per cent in its housing finance arm to keep the promoter holding at 30 per cent level. With this level of holding the bank will continue to have a majority stake.

So after raising QIP of Rs 5,000 crore, if that will bring down any government equity in PNB, he said as government is also intending to infuse capital in the current fiscal. So he doesn’t foresee any equity dilution as both will happen in the same financial year.

With the Alternate Mechanism headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley is in place for banks’ consolidation under a spate of upcoming reforms, Mehta said PNB has no immediate plans for any merger or acquisition; it wants to focus on operational consolidation.

“We are not looking for consolidation. We have already communicated to the government that we are in the consolidation mode; if they want to give us more banks, then give us more capital for that. If they give us some offers along with the capital, we are up for it. It all depends on the offer we get. The consolidation process will only start after the government start recapitalising the banks. Recapitalisation is a precursor for consolidation and bringing down government equity to below 52 per cent,” Mehta said.

anjana.das@mydigitalfc.com