PNB raises interest on fixed deposits by up to 125 bps

Signalling a higher interest rate regime in the new year, state-run Punjab National Bank said it is raising interest rates by up to 1.25 per cent on domestic term deposits of select maturities from January 1. The bank’s managing director Sunil Mehta said interest rates have bottomed out, though the lending rates may not go up immediately For retail term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore, the rate has been increased by 1.25 percentage points to 5.25 percent from 4 per cent for tenures of 7 days to 29 days, from Monday.

Similarly, for term deposit of 30 to 45 days, rate has been raised from 4.5 percent to 5.25 percent. For the tenure of 46 to 90 days, the interest rate would be 6.25 per cent, up from 5.50 per cent. For term deposits for 91 to 179 days, the rate is up from 6 per cent to 6.25 percent.

For domestic bulk term deposits of Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore, the bank has increased the rate from 4 per cent to 4.8 per cent in the maturity bucket of 7 to 45 days.

Similarly, for 46 to 179 days, the rate is increased from 4 per cent to 4.90 per cent. In the maturity bucket of 180 days to less than one year, the rate went up from 4.25 per cent to 5 per cent.

For one-year term, PNB has increased the rate from 5 per cent to 5.7 per cent on bulk term deposits. For the maturity term of more than one year to three years, the rate would go up from 5 per cent to 5.5 percent.

In the maturity buckets of three years to 10 years, the rate has been increased from 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent.

Mehta said there is upward pressure on interest rates. "Yes...I feel interest rate has already bottomed out. Maybe for a near future I don't find a higher upward movement in interest rate," PTI quoted him as saying.

Explaining why banks would not go for immediate upward revision, Mehta said lenders can meet their short-term requirements by lowering their statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings.

At the moment, he said, most of the banks are holding 8- 10 per cent more than the required 19.5 pera cent in government securities.

"If demand will come from investment and that will require credit...For that banks will not be required to raise fresh deposits at very high rate. Rather, they can go for churning of their existing portfolio.

"So for lower investment rate they can go for the higher investment credit. Currently, we are putting money in investment because there is not much credit demand. Tomorrow when we get credit demand I will take it out from investments and put it in credit," he said.

SLR is the portion of the deposits banks have to park in government securities.

Mehta said treasury income of banks would see some pressure in the fourth quarter due to a change in the methods of calculating depreciation as well as additional Rs 50,000 crore borrowing by the government.

He, however, said the government’s additional borrowing in entire scheme of things is a small amount. It may not have much impact on fiscal deficit and the interest rate trajectory.

"In the fourth quarter there will be some pressure on the treasury income. It may be not as much as in the past because the treasury income is directly related to interest

rate scenario. So the interest rate scenario, whenever it is a falling rate scenario the treasury income goes up.

"Whenever it is rising interest rate scenario because of the method of calculation of depreciation, etc... provisioning requirement

is only a book entry and not a outflow from system.

Even for NPA it is a book entry... So tomorrow when assets are revised back, we get our money back," he said.