PNB Housing raises $265m through ECB
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 3 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

PNB Housing Finance has raised $265 million (around Rs 1,853 crore) through external commercial borrowing (ECB). The fund, raised in late December, will be utilised for normal on-lending operations, the company said on Wedensday.

With this, it has raised $465 million (Rs 3,324 crore) through ECBs during the third quarter, managing director and chief executive Sanjaya Gupta said, adding the forex borrowing has a five-year tenor.

He said the company  raised about Rs 20,000 crore at competitive rates during the third quarter. This includes long-term and short-term facilities through deposits (Rs 1,400 crore), ECBs ($465 million), NHB refinance (Rs 2,000 crore), securitisation (Rs 2,700 crore) and bank borrowings (Rs 1,725 crore).

More From Companies and Markets
ONGC says no demand from govt to reconsider OVL listing

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Wednesday said the government has not yet asked it to reconsider listing its overseas arm ONGC Videsh on bourses.

Bharti AXA Life uses WhatsApp to deliver policy, renewal premium

Private insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has started delivering policies and renewal premium receipt to customers via WhatsApp.

Support seen at 10,735

The Nifty-50 broke its five-day gaining streak on Wednesday on global weakness hitting the domestic market.

IT space seeing structural makeover

Over the past two decades, large-cap IT services companies benefited from their scale, as the ability to create supply was a critical driver of growth.