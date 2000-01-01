Pharma stocks look attractive, metal WEAK

Benchmark indices extended gains for the fourth day in a row as firmness in most global stocks supported gains on bourses. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 286.43 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 35,798.01, while the Nifty 50 index gained 71.50 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 10,966.20.

The gains were led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS and L&T. Both the Sensex and the Nifty scaled record high levels on intraday as well as on closing basis. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.63 per cent and S&P BSE small-cap index gained 0.78 per cent. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

Technical outlook

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking: “It seems that our markets are replicating last January’s performance as we can see addition of another 4 per cent move from December (2017) close. We must accept the fact there has been no mercy for short sellers and in fact, buyers are also afraid of this ‘Fast and Furious’ move. Due to today’s up move, the Nifty is now at a kissing distance from yet another huge milestone of 11,000.

On Monday we saw index opening with a negligible upside gap and then retraced back a bit in the initial trade. However, once again, the strong buying interest emerged tad above Friday’s low and then went on to clock yet another record high. Technically, it’s difficult to give any particular level as the market has entered an uncharted territory. Hence, the psychological level of 11, 000 would be seen as next junction, which is just a formality now. After this, if we have to see any particular point then we can see 11,100 as the next important junction. Of late, there has been no respect to any resistance; but since this level is projected by taking 161 per cent price extension of the rally seen during 2008–10, we thought of highlighting it. On the lower side, 10,881–10,782 would be seen as key support levels.

Although, the banking index clocked 27,000 on Monday, the intraday rally was mainly propelled by four heavyweight marquee oldies, Reliance, TCS, ONGC and L&T.

Going ahead, we continue to remain upbeat in some of the pharmaceutical names like Sun Pharma, Divis Lab and Dr Reddy’s and on the other hand, ‘metal’ pack still looks vulnerable.