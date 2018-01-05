Parliament nod for Rs 80K cr recap bonds

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the demand for additional expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore through a third tranche of supplementary demand for grants in 2017-18. The funds have been earmarked for issuing the first batch of recap bonds to public sector banks hit by bad loans.

As the news of recap bonds trickled in, shares of banks rallied on BSE. IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB) led the gains. The PSU Bank Index outperformed broader index by gaining 2.40 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. IDBI Bank rose 10 per cent, State Bank of India gained as 2.4 per cent, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank added almost 5 per cent each.

The market is eager to know what is the yield workout. For government, it would hope bonds will be sold like hot cakes. For state-owned lenders, this would be liquidity injunction for the next 3-4 years and fund should be spent on lending and keeping books in order.

An industry expert said this is a concrete and welcome move on part of the government to tackle the bad loan issue which is restricting banks from further lending. But the fineprint of the bonds is yet to be out in terms of status, tenor and interest rate.

The government said the additional expenditure would not impact the fiscal deficit. Source said the interest outgo due to these bonds would not be less than Rs 7,000 crore a year.

Last October, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a massive Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation (recap) programme, out of which Rs 1.35 lakh crore was to come from recap bonds while the rest were to come from budgetary support and market borrowings.

Sources in the government said the first tranche of rec­ap bonds may go to weak banks, which need the capital immediately. There is a minimum 9 per cent ratio of tier-I capital as mandated by RBI. Many banks are far fr­om this mark, making their capital base weak. They include United Bank of India, Union Bank of India, An­dhra Bank, Dena Bank and Allahabad Bank. These ba­n­ks may get the minimum capital boost through bonds so that at least they cover the gaps in the tier I capital.

Banks with severe core problems are the next candidates for recap bonds. This list includes the name of IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Uco Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, and Bank of India and they all have gross NPAs of over 15 per cent. Of cour­se, performance is a criterion, too. Though the allocation has been marked for FY18, actual monetary flow is not expected to take place. In all likelihood, it is for book entry purpose. By allowing ba­nks to address the stressed assets weighing down their balance sheets, the government hop­es to bolster growth in credit, which has fallen to a 25-year low.

A finance ministry statement said the additional expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards bank recapitalisation through issue of governm­ent securities will be mat­c­h­ed by additional receipts on issues of securities to the ba­nks and "will not entail any cash outgo". Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the department of financial services has a detailed plan on wh­i­ch banks will get how much and there will be a series of reforms to be ann­o­u­n­ced at the time of bond details.

Each bank will decide on its own when it will raise additional equity, Jaitley said adding that the recap plan strengthens banks. Sources said the some part of the bonds could be non-SLR status and non-tradable to control the bond yields and not allowing bond prices to cra­sh. But another source said government may make some part of the bonds SLR enabled as that would make these bonds attractive ev­en if at a higher cost. Statutory liquidity ratio is a portion of deposits that banks need to invest in government securities. SLR status to any inst­r­u­ment provides traceability option and they can be tr­a­d­ed in the secondary market.

On the interest rates the opinion are varied but sou­r­ce said it could be floating rate of interest like a one year T-bill rates. In case of a fixed rate of interest there can be a mark-to-market los­ses which banks would like to avoid, said a source while adding government has to ensure that these bonds are popular also among the hol­ders, just playing safe wont fetch buyers. So fixed rates can’t be ruled out altogether.