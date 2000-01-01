Ombudsman for digital transactions
City: 
kolkata

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said that it will set up an ombudsman for digital transactions. The move was prompted by the fact that with digital transactions gaining rapid pace over the past year, multiple issues such as failed transactions and wrong remittances have been cropping up.

Significantly, according to the RBI’s annual report for FY17-18, there has been an increase in the number of complaints related to digital payments and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) issued by the banks and non-banks. The grievances relating to digital mode of financial transactions accounted for 19 per cent of the total complaints during 2016-17. This went up to 28 per cent till the end of June 2018. Going by the RBI report, a total of 3.5 billion transactions took place with PPIs valued at Rs 1,416 billion.

Besides, the share of electronic transactions in retail payments have also increased to 92.6 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 88.9 per cent in the previous year. Therefore, while payment technology has evolved from physical to digital transactions, one thing remains common with both the technologies: complaints. While digital transactions, particularly post demonetisation, have grown enormously, complaints regarding these have also grown equally significantly.   

Columnist: 
Ritwik Mukherjee
More From Companies and Markets
RBI wants NRIs to participate in rupee interest rate derivatives

RBI has proposed to allow non-resident Indians to access rupee interest rate derivatives market and participate in overnight indexed swap market.

At last, no surprises

In its final monetary policy meeting of 2018, the RBI decided to keep the policy rate (Repo rate) unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

Financial, realty stocks fall

Rate-sensitive NBFC, bank, realty stocks fell after the RBI maintained status quo on repo rate at 6.5 per cent in its monetary policy review meeting that concluded on Wednesday.

India Inc says policy stance on expected lines, seeks steps to improve credit flow

India Inc Wednesday said the RBI’s decision to maintain status quo in its monetary policy was on expected lines in view of headwinds and sought more measures by the central bank to improve the cred