Oil stocks rise, but analysts see hit to OMC bottom line in Q3

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) may take a hit in their profit in the third quarter as the government’s fuel price cut would partly get financed from their pockets.

As the poll season has begun, brokerages expect further government interventions if oil prices keep rising. It may ask OMCs to cut their margins further. This could lead to days of uncertainty over pricing of auto fuels and hence unpredictability of earnings for the OMCs, a domestic brokerage house said.

Rating agency Crisil said, "Oil marketing companies may be looking at a Rs 3,500 crore blow to their operating profit this quarter following the finance ministry’s announcement of a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre." Prasad Koparkar, senior director, Crisil Research, said, “As things stand, average gross marketing margins of the OMCs on diesel and petrol have come off from around Rs 3 per litre in the closing quarter of fiscal 2018 to around Rs 2.60 per litre in the second quarter this fiscal due to the uptrend in crude prices. Given this, our calculations indicate that the Re 1 per litre blow will shave 100-130 basis points off the OMCs’ operating margins and a Rs 3,000-3,500 crore decline in operating profits this quarter.”

However, battered stocks of PSU OMCs rallied on Monday as crude oil prices in the international market fell, providing some relief.

Brent crude cooled to $82.66 per barrel before staging a rise and it traded at $83.21 per barrel around 7 pm IST. HPCL closed 8.15 per cent up at Rs 178 on the BSE while Indian Oil Corporation gained 5.63 per cent to close at Rs 124.70 and BPCL closed marginally up at Rs 265 with a gain of 0.19 per cent.

The Centre announced a total reduction of Rs 2.5 per litre in the retail prices of petrol and diesel each, of which, Re 1 per litre would be borne by the OMCs through margin reduction.

Deven R Choksey, managing director, K R Choksey Shares & Securities, said, “This move will cost OMCs Rs 7,000 crore in their books. Their profits would stand reduced to Rs 32,600 crore from Rs 39,000 crore for FY2018, marking a 17.7 per cent fall in profits.”

HDFC Securities analysts, in a report, said, “As per our estimates, OMCs’ cumulative Ebitda in FY19 could come down by Rs 6,034 crore on account of this reduction in their marketing margins. If the OM­Cs continue bearing Re 1 per litre cut in marketing margin in FY20, the impact on Ebitda would be higher and OMCs could lose Rs 12,060 crore.

“As per our calculations, HPCL’s earnings would have the highest impact among all OMCs, given its higher share of marketing Ebitda at 52 per cent in tot­al Ebitda compared to 42 per cent and 23 per cent for BPCL and IOCL, respectively. Our FY20E and FY21E profit after tax estimates for IOC/HPCL/ BPCL are down by 29/33/ 25 per cent and 26/31/25 per cent.” According to HDFC Securities, “Until now, the government had held its nerve by not intervening in the petrol and diesel pricing…However, this development shows that the government has reversed the reforms.”