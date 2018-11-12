NTPC, NBCC among four included in CPSE ETF

The finance ministry has rejigged the CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and has included in the basket the scrips of four state-owned companies NTPC, SJVN, NLC and NBCC, an official said.

The ministry has removed three of the existing companies GAIL, Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Container Corporation of India in the ETF basket and has replaced them with four new companies.

"NTPC, SJVN, NLC and NBCC have been included in the CPSE ETF, while GAIL, EIL and Container Corporation removed from the basket. CPSE ETF now has scrips of 11 state-owned companies as against 10 earlier," the official said.

The ministry is planning to launch the follow-on public offer of CPSE exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the end of this month and is eyeing about Rs 8,000 crore as sale proceeds, the official said.

The other seven blue chip PSUs in the CPSE ETF are ONGC, Coal India, IOC, Oil India, PFC, REC and Bharat Electronics.

The ministry has raised Rs 11,500 crore through three tranches of the CPSE ETF, and a fourth tranche is being planned this month.

"The ministry, acting through the fund manager of the CPSE ETF, has rebalanced the CPSE ETF by including 4 new scrips," the official said.

Three CPSEs— GAIL, Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Container Corporation — has been removed from the index since the government holding in these companies has fallen below 55 per cent.

Since the weightage and scrip value of GAIL, Container Corp and EIL were higher, four new CPSEs had to be included in the ETF to replace them to keep the CPSE ETF index value at the same level, the official explained.

CPSE ETF was set up in 2014 and the Centre has so far sold stake in the 10 PSUs in three tranches, raising Rs 11,500 crore — Rs 3,000 crore from the first tranche in March 2014, Rs 6,000 crore in January 2017 and Rs 2,500 crore in March 2017.