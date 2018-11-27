NSE to launch weekly options on dollar-rupee on Dec 3

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said that it has received markets regulator Sebi’s approval to introduce weekly derivatives contracts on dollar-rupee which it will launch from December 3.

The weekly derivatives contracts will help participants limit time-related premium costs, thereby offering effective protection for their foreign exchange exposures, NSE managing director and CEO Vikram Limaye said.

“Availability of dollar-rupee options contracts with both monthly as well as weekly maturities will offer market participants a flexible and precise hedging tool to manage their exposure and trade short-term market movements,” he added.

All weekly options contracts will expire on Friday.