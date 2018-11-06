The equity market has de-rated this year but it is not yet time to buy on dips for investors, says a report. The market’s recent de-rating and the 35 basis points decline in 10-year bond yields still leave the gap between them quite high compared to history. It is not yet at levels which would suggest it is time to buy. The premium of Nifty Midcap to Nifty 50 on a trailing price-to-earnings (PE) basis has come down from 100 per cent to 60 per cent but is still high versus history, says the India Strategy report by UBS Securities India, the local arm of Swiss multinational UBS Group AG.

“The market has de-rated from 19x 1-year forward PE to 16x. We do not expect the recent liquidity squeeze to turn into a prolonged credit crunch, though the era of easy money of the last three-four years is behind us. The worst of INR depreciation vs. glonal emerging markets (GEMs) may also be over. However, two risks remain: 1) Will Modi win in 2019?; and 2) retail flows. H2FY19 may also not enthuse markets, as the base effect is wearing off and the impact of tight liquidity is being felt,” says the report authorted by Gautam Chhaochharia and Prashant Mittal, analysts at UBS Securities India.

The analysts have revised their Nifty scenarios to 9,500 as base case for March ’19 and 11,100/8,300 as upside/downside scenarios for the same period. The base case is premised on 13 per cent/17 per cent earnings growth in FY19/FY20 (7-9 per cent lower than Street estimates) and 16x PE, in line with the last five-year average, they said.

The liquidity provided by retail investors through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in 2017 has turned around since the start of this year, partly explaining some of the weakness in the markets hence. The effect was evident in non-SIP flows, which have hovered near zero in recent months. While the SIP flows remain intact, it remains to be seen whether they continue to hold up in the event of continued market weakness. A reversal of SIP flows is a risk under-priced by the market at this juncture, the analysts said.

They said they are underweight on small-cap and mid-cap stocks (SMIDS.) In sectors, they are overweight on IT services, private banks and property and underweight on cement, industrials/infrastructure and NBFCs.

“Given the volatility in the markets and many moving parts, we encourage investors to look at PE multiples on an intrinsic basis (growth, cost of capital and return on capital), rather than just comparing them to historical averages,” they said.