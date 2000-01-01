Not an encouraging event

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “The inaugural trading day of the new calendar year began on a flat note…a sharp decline in last 45 minutes of the trade dragged the index significantly lower to conclude the session with nearly a percent cut.

“Undoubtedly, this is not a kind of start most of the traders might have wished for…especially after having a fantastic close last Friday at record highs. But, this is how the market functions as it mostly prefers to give surprises and likes to catch consensus’ views on the wrong foot.

“Now, the Nifty has violated 10460 on a closing basis and the other crucial support (10426) on an intraday basis. Ideally, longs should remain intact till it convincingly breaks 10426; but the way it has come off today (Monday) from highs, it is certainly not an encouraging sign. Hence, looking at the ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure on hourly chart, we advise traders exiting longs on any bounce towards 10460-10490 levels. On the downside, the possibility of further weakness towards 10380-10340 has now increased.”

Things to look for

Investors are closely watching the FOMC minutes later this week and domestic inflation data release scheduled for next week. Persistent agitations from the Korean peninsula also added to investors' anxiety.

Expectations on the union budget and government's measures to revive the PSU bank sector is expected to give legs to the market in the new year, but concerns over the macro numbers especially with the soaring oil prices will be a nagging worry this week.

—Ashwin Punnen