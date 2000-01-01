Nordic bank, Srei in deal to finance equipment

The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), an arm of the Kolkata-headquartered Srei Group and a leader in construction and mining equipment financing, have agreed on a loan programme for financing the acquisition or leasing of industrial equipment designed or produced in the NIB’s member countries.

The new loan programme totals 20 million euros and has a maturity of eight years. The funds from the programme will be used to finance acquisitions and leasing of industrial equipment designed or supplied by equipment manufacturers in NIB’s countries to Indian enterprises.

Devendra Kumar Vyas, CEO, Srei Equipment Finance, said, “This facility would enable OEMs and customers of the Nordic region to understand the thriving opportunities in the Indian construction equipment market, through Srei, and participate in the growth story. “

For Srei, it is a win-win situation and the company stands committed with NIB to accomplish its common objectives, Vyas said.

Henrik Normann, NIB president and CEO, on his part, said that the construction sector in India has been experiencing significant growth over the past few years, and with it, the demand for equipment leasing has gone up.

The loan facility agreed by SEFL and NIB will provide financing and support cooperation between Indian enterprises and Nordic equipment manufacturers. It is pertinent to

mention here that as many as eight member countries, namely, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, together own NIB, an international

financial institution, which bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries.

Interestingly, leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s awarded the highest possible credit rating to NIB.